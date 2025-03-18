Escalating Tensions: Israeli Airstrikes Target Syrian Infrastructure
The Israeli military recently conducted airstrikes near Syria's Daraa province, targeting military infrastructure and sites holding weapons. The attacks are part of a series of recent strikes, as confirmed by both Israeli and Syrian sources. No casualties have been reported following the latest raid.
On Monday, the Israeli military launched airstrikes near the southern Syrian province of Daraa, as reported by the Syrian state news agency, SANA. This marks the latest in a series of strikes aimed at Syria's military infrastructure.
The Israeli army has confirmed these actions, stating that the strikes targeted military headquarters and locations stocked with weapons and equipment. Reports so far indicate that there have been no immediate casualties.
This follows last week's raids by Israeli jets on former Syrian army facilities in the same region, suggesting a sustained military campaign.
