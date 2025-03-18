Left Menu

Trump Ends Secret Service Protection for Biden's Children

President Donald Trump has decided to immediately terminate the Secret Service protection for Joe Biden's adult children, which had been extended by both Trump and Biden before leaving office. Trump expressed concerns over the number of agents assigned to Hunter and Ashley Biden.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-03-2025 04:23 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 04:23 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In a surprising move, former President Donald Trump announced on Monday that he is immediately ending Secret Service protection details for the adult children of Democrat Joe Biden. This decision revokes a service that Trump had extended until July just before his departure in January.

The former Republican president aired his grievances on social media, asserting that 18 Secret Service agents were assigned to Hunter Biden, who is currently in South Africa. Trump also noted that 13 agents were protecting Ashley Biden and stated that she would also be removed from the list, although no official response has been made by Biden's office.

While U.S. federal law provides lifelong Secret Service protection for former presidents and their spouses, their immediate families lose this entitlement after they leave office. Both Trump and Biden had previously extended this service to their children for six months. Addressing reporters at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Trump mentioned he would review the situation regarding Hunter Biden's India visit with 18 agents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

