A Daughter's Determination: Shivani Devkatte's Inspiring Story

In a remarkable display of determination, 17-year-old Shivani Devkatte took her HSC Maths exam mere hours after laying her father to rest. The Latur district student lost her father, Madhav, to a heart attack on Friday evening.

On Saturday morning, the Devkatte family conducted the funeral rites in their native village of Gudgal, Ahmedpur tehsil. Despite the emotional turmoil, Shivani chose to continue her education journey as a tribute to her late father.

Traveling 50 kilometers to Shri Gurudatt Junior College, Shivani sat for her Maths exam, which commenced at 11 am, demonstrating commendable fortitude and commitment.

(With inputs from agencies.)