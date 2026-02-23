Left Menu

A Daughter's Determination: Shivani Devkatte's Inspiring Story

Shivani Devkatte, a 17-year-old student, showcased extraordinary resilience by attending her HSC Maths exam just hours after performing her father's last rites. Despite the grief, she traveled 50 kilometers to take her exam, honoring her father's memory with dedication and perseverance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 23-02-2026 16:07 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 16:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable display of determination, 17-year-old Shivani Devkatte took her HSC Maths exam mere hours after laying her father to rest. The Latur district student lost her father, Madhav, to a heart attack on Friday evening.

On Saturday morning, the Devkatte family conducted the funeral rites in their native village of Gudgal, Ahmedpur tehsil. Despite the emotional turmoil, Shivani chose to continue her education journey as a tribute to her late father.

Traveling 50 kilometers to Shri Gurudatt Junior College, Shivani sat for her Maths exam, which commenced at 11 am, demonstrating commendable fortitude and commitment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

