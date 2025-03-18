Left Menu

Clash in Nagpur: Tensions Rise Over Mughal Tomb Dispute

In Nagpur, authorities imposed an indefinite curfew following violent clashes encouraged by a Hindu group's demand to remove a Mughal ruler's tomb. The violence injured over a dozen policemen and led to extensive property damage. The VHP denies inciting violence, pushing instead for a Maratha memorial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 11:28 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 11:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Authorities in Nagpur have imposed an indefinite curfew following violent clashes that erupted over a demand by a Hindu group to remove the tomb of a 17th-century Mughal ruler. Police reports indicate that more than a dozen officers were injured during the tumultuous events.

The clashes, which took place on Monday, resulted in substantial property damage, including many vehicles. Among the injured were several police personnel, with one officer reported to be in serious condition. Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, condemned the violence and urged law and order to be restored.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), the group at the center of this controversy, has been accused of sparking the violence. They refute the claims, arguing instead for the tomb to be replaced with a Maratha memorial. The incident further fuels criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with accusations of discrimination against Muslims, which he and his government have repeatedly denied.

(With inputs from agencies.)

