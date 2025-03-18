Nagpur Unrest: 45 Arrested Amid Violent Clash

In a significant disturbance, Nagpur witnessed severe violence resulting in the injury of 34 police officers and five civilians. Two of the injured civilians are currently in the ICU, following clashes sparked by rumors of a holy book's desecration during a protest.

Authorities have arrested 45 individuals linked to the violence, which also saw 45 vehicles vandalized. District Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule assured that strict action would be taken against those responsible.

The government is actively monitoring social media to identify those spreading harmful rumors and has imposed a curfew in affected areas to curb further unrest. Citizens from all communities are urged to maintain peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)