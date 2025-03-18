Left Menu

Nagpur Unrest: 45 Arrested Amid Violent Clash

Violence in Nagpur resulted in injuries to 34 police officers and five civilians, with two in critical condition. At least 45 people have been arrested. Vehicles were vandalized amid unrest fueled by rumors of a holy book desecration during a protest led by a right-wing group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 18-03-2025 12:06 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 12:06 IST
In a significant disturbance, Nagpur witnessed severe violence resulting in the injury of 34 police officers and five civilians. Two of the injured civilians are currently in the ICU, following clashes sparked by rumors of a holy book's desecration during a protest.

Authorities have arrested 45 individuals linked to the violence, which also saw 45 vehicles vandalized. District Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule assured that strict action would be taken against those responsible.

The government is actively monitoring social media to identify those spreading harmful rumors and has imposed a curfew in affected areas to curb further unrest. Citizens from all communities are urged to maintain peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

