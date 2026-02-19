Crosby's Spirited Leadership Amid Injury Woes at Olympics

Sidney Crosby, the veteran captain of Canada's Olympic hockey team, exited the quarterfinal game against Czechia after suffering an injury in the second period. His right leg appeared to buckle following a collision with Czechia defenseman Radko Gudas. Crosby did not return, leaving his participation in the tournament uncertain.

Even in his absence, Crosby's leadership resonated with his teammates, who rallied to level the score and ultimately win in overtime. Canada defenseman Drew Doughty emphasized the determination to win for Crosby, reminiscing about their previous gold medal victories.

As Canada prepares for the semifinals, the team's focus remains centered on keeping Crosby in their thoughts. The possibility of his return remains unclear, but young players like Macklin Celebrini continue to express optimism about having their captain back on the ice.

(With inputs from agencies.)