Mayawati Dismisses Alliance Rumors, Asserts BSP's Solo 2027 Campaign
BSP president Mayawati has refuted claims that her party will enter an alliance for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, labeling such reports as 'fake news.' She criticized the use of AI to spread misinformation and emphasized BSP's commitment to contest independently. Mayawati also condemned rival party alliance speculations.
In a press briefing on Wednesday, BSP President Mayawati refuted reports suggesting her party would align with others for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, dismissing such claims as 'fake news.' She asserted that BSP would fight independently, criticizing the use of AI to propagate these rumors.
Mayawati accused media sectors and political adversaries of spreading misinformation to deceive the public and stressed her prior announcements of BSP's independent election strategy. She highlighted past declarations, like the one made on October 9, 2025, in Lucknow, as evidence of her party's clear stance.
Addressing alliance speculations with parties such as Congress, Samajwadi Party, and Bharatiya Janata Party, Mayawati described them as electoral self-interest moves and reiterated BSP's past experiences with alliance politics. She emphasized that her party is dedicated to achieving a full majority like in 2007, dismissing rumors and political games surrounding her official residence allocation.
