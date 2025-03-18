Voyeurism Scandal Unfolds in Maharashtra

A 28-year-old man is at the center of a scandal in Thane, Maharashtra, for allegedly recording illicit videos of his neighbors without their knowledge, according to local police on Tuesday.

Sachin Dyanu Jadhav faces charges following a complaint leading to a first information report (FIR) under sections 77 for voyeurism, 352 for intentional insult to provoke breach of peace, and 351(2) for criminal intimidation as per the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

The incident reportedly occurred on March 15 when Jadhav filmed a couple residing in his building without their consent. The investigation is ongoing, with no arrests reported thus far.

(With inputs from agencies.)