Left Menu

Voyeurism Scandal Unfolds in Maharashtra

A 28-year-old man in Thane, Maharashtra, is under investigation for allegedly filming objectionable videos of his neighbors without their consent. An FIR has been filed against Sachin Dyanu Jadhav under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita. The investigation is ongoing, and no arrest has been made yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 18-03-2025 14:05 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 13:13 IST
Voyeurism Scandal Unfolds in Maharashtra
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 28-year-old man is at the center of a scandal in Thane, Maharashtra, for allegedly recording illicit videos of his neighbors without their knowledge, according to local police on Tuesday.

Sachin Dyanu Jadhav faces charges following a complaint leading to a first information report (FIR) under sections 77 for voyeurism, 352 for intentional insult to provoke breach of peace, and 351(2) for criminal intimidation as per the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

The incident reportedly occurred on March 15 when Jadhav filmed a couple residing in his building without their consent. The investigation is ongoing, with no arrests reported thus far.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025