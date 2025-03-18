Parliament Clears Rs 51,463 Crore Supplementary Demands and Manipur Budget 2025-26
Parliament approved supplementary demands for grants of Rs 51,463 crore for the current fiscal and the Manipur Budget for 2025-26. The Rajya Sabha returned four bills to the Lok Sabha after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's response. The supplementary demands involve Rs 6.78 lakh crore additional spending, with Rs 6.27 lakh crore matched by savings.
- Country:
- India
On Tuesday, Parliament sanctioned supplementary financial grants amounting to Rs 51,463 crore for the present year and ratified the Manipur Budget for 2025-26. This decision followed the Rajya Sabha's return of four legislative proposals to the Lok Sabha after a discussion addressed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
The supplementary demands encompass a gross additional expenditure of over Rs 6.78 lakh crore. Notably, Rs 6.27 lakh crore of this amount will be balanced by governmental savings and revenue. Consequently, the actual net expenditure increase stands at Rs 51,462.86 crore, as outlined in the second set of demands.
The Manipur Budget projects Rs 35,368 crore in total receipts and Rs 35,104 crore in expenses. It includes a Vote on Account facilitating funding for six months with a corpus of Rs 500 crore intended for a contingency fund, vital under the state's current President's Rule, as powers reside with the central authority following Article 356.
(With inputs from agencies.)
