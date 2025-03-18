Speaker Criticizes Ministerial Absences in Karnataka Assembly

In a strong critique, Karnataka Assembly Speaker U T Khader on Tuesday took a stand against ministers' absenteeism, accusing them of undermining the government's integrity. Khader questioned the commitment of ministers who fail to attend discussions on time and challenged their suitability for office.

The Speaker pointed to a noticeably empty Assembly, with only Minister Krishna Byre Gowda present the previous evening, enabling some legislative business to proceed. He emphasized that ministers must be present, especially when the Chief Minister is not, to ensure effective governance.

Amid opposition criticism of the government's neglect, BJP MLA Sunil Kumar demanded accountability, highlighting the lack of ministerial presence during vital discussions on law and order. The tension led to adjournment calls and demands for action against absent ministers.

(With inputs from agencies.)