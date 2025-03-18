UN Report Calls Out Expansion of Israeli Settlements in West Bank

The United Nations human rights office has accused Israel of expanding settlements in the occupied West Bank, integration it views as violating international law. The report, based on data from November 2023 to October 2024, documents "significant" settlement expansion, alarming many who fear further annexation.

With the findings presented to the U.N. Human Rights Council, U.N. High Commissioner Volker Turk labeled the civilian transfer a war crime, urging global action against these activities. Meanwhile, Israel's decision to disengage from the council earlier this year remains controversial, as its diplomatic mission did not comment on the report.

The report underscores the complex dynamics in the region, noting that nearly 700,000 Israeli settlers live amidst 2.7 million Palestinians. Israel, citing historical claims, disputes the illegality findings, as new plans to enhance public services in these territories suggest deepening divisions.

