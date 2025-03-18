Kerala's Battle Against Encroachments: A Permanent Solution in Sight

The government of Kerala has taken a firm stance against unlawful encroachments, particularly in the high ranges region, including Idukki district. Revenue Minister K Rajan announced in the Assembly that stringent legal actions are being enforced to address the issue without harming legitimate settlers.

Prompt measures were enacted following reports of significant encroachments in Idukki's high-range areas. The government aims to evict illegal occupiers swiftly and distribute legitimate title deeds to settlers, having already issued 50,000 over the past eight years.

Recent developments include the suspension of dubious title deeds and conducting a digital survey across 38 locations in Idukki to identify encroachments. The initiative underscores that illegal settlements will not be tolerated, as the government seeks a permanent solution.

