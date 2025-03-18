Left Menu

Kerala's Battle Against Encroachments: A Permanent Solution in Sight

The Kerala government has reaffirmed its commitment to tackling illegal encroachments in the high ranges, particularly in the Idukki district. Revenue Minister K Rajan emphasizes stringent legal action but assures that settlers will not be affected. A recent digital survey and legal measures aim to resolve the issue permanently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 18-03-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 17:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government of Kerala has taken a firm stance against unlawful encroachments, particularly in the high ranges region, including Idukki district. Revenue Minister K Rajan announced in the Assembly that stringent legal actions are being enforced to address the issue without harming legitimate settlers.

Prompt measures were enacted following reports of significant encroachments in Idukki's high-range areas. The government aims to evict illegal occupiers swiftly and distribute legitimate title deeds to settlers, having already issued 50,000 over the past eight years.

Recent developments include the suspension of dubious title deeds and conducting a digital survey across 38 locations in Idukki to identify encroachments. The initiative underscores that illegal settlements will not be tolerated, as the government seeks a permanent solution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

