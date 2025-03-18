Thembi Simelane Vows Accountability Amid Housing Regulation Breaches

The Minister of Human Settlements, Thembi Simelane, has reaffirmed her commitment to ensuring accountability in the wake of the tragic building collapse in George, Western Cape, in 2024. The incident, which shocked the nation, has raised critical concerns about compliance with South Africa’s housing and construction regulations.

Speaking to stakeholders in the housing sector, Simelane stated that all recommendations contained in the final report by the National Home Builders Registration Council (NHBRC) would be fully implemented. She assured the public that if any violations of construction standards and legal frameworks were found, appropriate actions would be taken, including possible criminal referrals.

Preliminary Findings Indicate Procedural Breaches

According to the preliminary report, several construction procedures were not followed, resulting in a direct breach of both the Housing Consumers Protection Measures Act, 1998 (Act No. 95 of 1998) and the recently enacted Consumer Protection Act, 2004 (Act No. 25 of 2004). These legislative frameworks are designed to safeguard housing consumers from substandard construction and ensure that home builders adhere to stringent national standards.

The NHBRC, as the primary regulatory body for the home-building industry in South Africa, plays a crucial role in overseeing compliance. Its functions include registering home builders, ensuring they follow ethical practices, and conducting inspections during various stages of construction to verify adherence to national building regulations.

However, the preliminary report has raised significant concerns that these safeguards may not have been upheld in the George building project. If substantiated in the final report, these findings could lead to serious consequences for those involved.

Minister Pledges Legal Action if Necessary

Minister Simelane made it clear that she would take decisive action should the final report confirm negligence, corruption, or violations of building regulations.

“Upon its finalization, should it be established that there were procedural flaws and non-compliance with NHBRC building standards, we will not hesitate to refer its recommendations to law enforcement authorities for investigation and possible criminal charges,” Simelane stated.

She further emphasized that accountability would not be limited to private contractors and developers but would also extend to officials within the NHBRC if they were found to have played a role in any wrongdoing.

“No individual, whether in the private sector or within my department, will be shielded from accountability if found culpable. If there was any wrongdoing within NHBRC, we will act accordingly,” she asserted.

Public Interest and Transparency Commitment

The collapse of the building in George has drawn widespread public concern, prompting calls for greater oversight and stricter enforcement of building regulations. In response, Minister Simelane assured South Africans that she is committed to transparency and will take the public into confidence once the final report has been concluded.

“The George building collapse is a matter of significant public interest. We understand the need for answers, and we are dedicated to ensuring that justice is served,” she said.

She also urged patience as the investigation nears completion.

“The process is at an advanced stage, and I urge the public to allow investigators the necessary time to finalize their work. We are committed to ensuring that this investigation is thorough and that all responsible parties are held accountable,” she added.

No Further Media Engagement Until Final Report

Given the sensitivity of the matter, the Ministry of Human Settlements has announced that it will not engage further with the media regarding the incident until the final NHBRC report is officially released.

“The Ministry of Human Settlements will not conduct further media engagements on the matter while a final report is being prepared,” the Minister concluded.

Looking Ahead: Strengthening Housing Regulations

While awaiting the final report, housing experts have called for enhanced enforcement of existing building regulations to prevent similar tragedies. Many have urged the NHBRC to strengthen its oversight mechanisms and ensure that all home builders strictly adhere to national building codes.

The outcome of this investigation could have lasting implications for South Africa’s construction industry, potentially leading to policy changes aimed at preventing future structural failures.

For now, all eyes remain on the final NHBRC report, which is expected to provide a clear roadmap for accountability and reform in the sector.