Maharashtra's Tech Tactic: Tracking Foreign Nationals in Narcotics Cases

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis revealed plans in the state legislative assembly on Tuesday to electronically track foreign nationals on parole in narcotics cases.

Fadnavis emphasized the increasing drug menace, noting a shift from Nigerian peddlers to orders via the Darknet and Instagram with deliveries through courier services.

The government is closely monitoring foreign nationals and peddlers but deportation is pending case resolution. Courier offices have been alerted, and police personnel involved in drug-related activities will be dismissed. In Pune, seven officers have been suspended, reflecting zero tolerance towards drug crimes.

