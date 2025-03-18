Left Menu

Maharashtra's Tech Tactic: Tracking Foreign Nationals in Narcotics Cases

Maharashtra's state government is considering electronic tracking of foreign nationals on parole in narcotics cases. Chief Minister Fadnavis highlighted the rise in drug trafficking via the Darknet and Instagram. The government aims for zero tolerance, warning courier services and suspending implicated police personnel.

Updated: 18-03-2025 18:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis revealed plans in the state legislative assembly on Tuesday to electronically track foreign nationals on parole in narcotics cases.

Fadnavis emphasized the increasing drug menace, noting a shift from Nigerian peddlers to orders via the Darknet and Instagram with deliveries through courier services.

The government is closely monitoring foreign nationals and peddlers but deportation is pending case resolution. Courier offices have been alerted, and police personnel involved in drug-related activities will be dismissed. In Pune, seven officers have been suspended, reflecting zero tolerance towards drug crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

