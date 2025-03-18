Breaking the Spy World's Glass Ceiling: MI6 on the Brink of Historic Leadership Change

Real-life spies assert their world diverges from the glamorous life of James Bond, yet British intelligence agency MI6 might soon mirror fiction by appointing its first female leader. The agency launched a search in a bid to find Richard Moore's successor.

Currently led by a man known as C, Richard Moore suggests the need for female leadership, aiming to ensure he is the last chief selected from an all-male shortlist. With recruitment efforts prioritizing diversity, female leaders in other UK intelligence agencies signal a potential historic move for MI6.

Candidates for the top role, including potential female leaders from among MI6's directors-general, reflect the agency's attempt to diversify and better represent the UK. An announcement on Moore's successor is expected by summer, with the new leader taking charge in the fall.

(With inputs from agencies.)