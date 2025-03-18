Tragic Double Murder Shocks Delhi: Attendant Missing in Suspicious Case
In northwest Delhi's Kohat Enclave, a murder investigation is underway after Mohinder Singh and his wife were found dead in their home. Their new attendant is missing, prompting police to suspect foul play. The couple had been dead for days before discovery, and theft attempts were evident.
- Country:
- India
A tragic double murder has rocked northwest Delhi's Kohat Enclave, as authorities scramble to investigate the shocking deaths of a 70-year-old man and his wife. Mohinder Singh, a garment shop owner, and his wife Diljeet Kaur were found dead in their residence under suspicious circumstances.
Neighbors were alerted to the tragedy when a foul smell emanated from the couple's home on Tuesday. Police arrived at House No 317 to find the bodies in separate rooms, suggesting they had been deceased for at least two to three days. Both individuals met brutal ends: Singh was strangled with an oxygen pipe, while Kaur was struck on the head with an iron rod.
Their night attendant, hired only days before the incident, is notably absent, raising suspicions of involvement. Police are on the hunt for this individual as well as past attendant Ravi, who arranged the replacement. Early investigations also reveal an attempt to break into the home's locker, hinting at robbery motives behind the murders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- murder
- attendant
- northwest
- Kohat Enclave
- robbery
- investigation
- police
- double murder
- shock
ALSO READ
Tragic Loss: NIT Student's Alleged Suicide Sparks Investigation
FBI Official Retires Amid Tensions Over January 6 Investigation
Mannheim Tragedy: Investigation Launched in Crowd Incident
Sri Lanka's Fuel Distribution Dispute Sparks Investigation
Assam's Investigation into Alleged Pakistani Interference Escalates