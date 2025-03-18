Left Menu

Call for Regulatory Authority for Digital News in India

A BJP MP from Assam, Dilip Saikia, called for a regulatory authority for digital news portals in India, citing issues with misinformation, unethical journalism, and potential harms to democracy and public safety. He emphasized the need for accountability and transparency in the digital journalism space.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 18:56 IST
Call for Regulatory Authority for Digital News in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a statement to the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Assam BJP MP Dilip Saikia appealed to the government for the establishment of a regulatory authority to supervise digital news portals. Saikia emphasized the urgent need for accountability and transparency within digital journalism, given its unchecked spread of misinformation.

The MP from Darrang-Udalguri discussed concerns over 'dubious' news channels prevalent in Assam and across India that allegedly engage in fact distortion and harm national interests. Saikia warned against such channels, which he described as business ventures, sometimes crossing ethical lines into blackmail.

Saikia claimed instances of people resorting to suicide due to malicious news reports, posing a threat to India's security and damaging its reputation. He urged the government to ensure that India's free press reflects truth rather than propaganda, proposing a regulatory body to address these issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025