Call for Regulatory Authority for Digital News in India

A BJP MP from Assam, Dilip Saikia, called for a regulatory authority for digital news portals in India, citing issues with misinformation, unethical journalism, and potential harms to democracy and public safety. He emphasized the need for accountability and transparency in the digital journalism space.
In a statement to the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Assam BJP MP Dilip Saikia appealed to the government for the establishment of a regulatory authority to supervise digital news portals. Saikia emphasized the urgent need for accountability and transparency within digital journalism, given its unchecked spread of misinformation.
The MP from Darrang-Udalguri discussed concerns over 'dubious' news channels prevalent in Assam and across India that allegedly engage in fact distortion and harm national interests. Saikia warned against such channels, which he described as business ventures, sometimes crossing ethical lines into blackmail.
Saikia claimed instances of people resorting to suicide due to malicious news reports, posing a threat to India's security and damaging its reputation. He urged the government to ensure that India's free press reflects truth rather than propaganda, proposing a regulatory body to address these issues.
