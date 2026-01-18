Controversy Erupts Over AI-Generated Misinformation at Manikarnika Ghat

Authorities have lodged FIRs against eight people, including AAP MP Sanjay Singh and Congress leader Pappu Yadav, for circulating misleading AI-generated materials concerning redevelopment at Manikarnika Ghat.

Manikarnika Ghat, one of Hinduism's oldest cremation sites, faces controversy as reports of alleged damages to sacred structures arise, sparking protests.

Police claim misinformation was spread to disturb social harmony; opposition criticizes the government for threatening Varanasi's heritage.

