Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over AI-Generated Misinformation at Manikarnika Ghat

The police have filed eight FIRs against individuals, including politicians, for allegedly spreading AI-generated images and videos about Manikarnika Ghat’s redevelopment, which has caused public unrest. The site holds significant religious importance in Hinduism. Authorities claim the misinformation aims to disturb social harmony and incite anti-government sentiments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 18-01-2026 15:43 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 15:43 IST
Controversy Erupts Over AI-Generated Misinformation at Manikarnika Ghat
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities have lodged FIRs against eight people, including AAP MP Sanjay Singh and Congress leader Pappu Yadav, for circulating misleading AI-generated materials concerning redevelopment at Manikarnika Ghat.

Manikarnika Ghat, one of Hinduism's oldest cremation sites, faces controversy as reports of alleged damages to sacred structures arise, sparking protests.

Police claim misinformation was spread to disturb social harmony; opposition criticizes the government for threatening Varanasi's heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Drama on and off the Pitch: Senegal's Victory at Africa Cup Final

Drama on and off the Pitch: Senegal's Victory at Africa Cup Final

 Global
2
Tragedy on the Tracks: High-Speed Train Collision in Spain Claims 21 Lives

Tragedy on the Tracks: High-Speed Train Collision in Spain Claims 21 Lives

 Global
3
Global Solidarity: Los Angeles Stands with Iranian Protesters

Global Solidarity: Los Angeles Stands with Iranian Protesters

 United States
4
Global Economic Tensions and Major AI Investment Opportunities

Global Economic Tensions and Major AI Investment Opportunities

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Faster but Colder: How AI Is Reshaping Humanitarian Aid and Why It Raises Alarms

Europe’s Quiet Transport Revolution: The Rise of Autonomous Inland Barges

Bank Credit Shocks and the Uneven Impact on Firm Investment Across the Euro Area

Electric Boda Bodas Promise Higher Incomes, but Uganda’s Just Transition Test Looms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026