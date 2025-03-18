Punjab Police Crack Down on Cross-Border Drug Cartel
Punjab Police have dismantled a cross-border drug cartel with the arrest of a suspect and seizure of 8.08 kg of heroin in Amritsar. The suspect, Dharminder Singh alias Sonu, was linked to cross-border smugglers using drones. Investigations are underway to trace the cartel’s entire network.
- Country:
- India
Punjab Police announced a significant breakthrough on Tuesday by dismantling a cross-border drug cartel. The operation led to the arrest of an individual and the seizure of 8.08 kilograms of heroin in Amritsar.
Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav identified the arrested suspect as Dharminder Singh, also known as Sonu, from Harsha Chhena village in Amritsar. His arrest is linked to cross-border smugglers who used drones to drop drug consignments across the Ajnala sector.
The police also seized the vehicle allegedly used for the delivery of consignments. Further investigations are ongoing to identify the entire network of suppliers and receivers involved in the drug trafficking operation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Manipur's Crackdown: Illegal Weapons Surrendered Amid Arrests and Seizures
Record-Breaking Cocaine Seizure Uncovered in Dunkirk
Maharashtra's Massive Drug Seizure in 2024: Unprecedented Arrests and Seizures Reported
Major Drug Racket Bust: Father and Son Duo Arrested in Amritsar
IIM Amritsar and TimesPro Unite for Executive MBA Expansion