Punjab Police Crack Down on Cross-Border Drug Cartel

Punjab Police announced a significant breakthrough on Tuesday by dismantling a cross-border drug cartel. The operation led to the arrest of an individual and the seizure of 8.08 kilograms of heroin in Amritsar.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav identified the arrested suspect as Dharminder Singh, also known as Sonu, from Harsha Chhena village in Amritsar. His arrest is linked to cross-border smugglers who used drones to drop drug consignments across the Ajnala sector.

The police also seized the vehicle allegedly used for the delivery of consignments. Further investigations are ongoing to identify the entire network of suppliers and receivers involved in the drug trafficking operation.

