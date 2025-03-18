Left Menu

Punjab Police Crack Down on Cross-Border Drug Cartel

Punjab Police have dismantled a cross-border drug cartel with the arrest of a suspect and seizure of 8.08 kg of heroin in Amritsar. The suspect, Dharminder Singh alias Sonu, was linked to cross-border smugglers using drones. Investigations are underway to trace the cartel’s entire network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-03-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 19:00 IST
Punjab Police Crack Down on Cross-Border Drug Cartel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Police announced a significant breakthrough on Tuesday by dismantling a cross-border drug cartel. The operation led to the arrest of an individual and the seizure of 8.08 kilograms of heroin in Amritsar.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav identified the arrested suspect as Dharminder Singh, also known as Sonu, from Harsha Chhena village in Amritsar. His arrest is linked to cross-border smugglers who used drones to drop drug consignments across the Ajnala sector.

The police also seized the vehicle allegedly used for the delivery of consignments. Further investigations are ongoing to identify the entire network of suppliers and receivers involved in the drug trafficking operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025