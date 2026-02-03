Family Arrested in Major Ganja Seizure in Jharkhand
Six individuals, including four family members, were apprehended with 17.50 kg of ganja in Jharkhand. The police, acting on a tip-off, conducted raids in Palamu and Godda districts. The seized drugs are valued at over Rs 12 lakh, with two separate incidents in Madhushala Colony and Amjora village.
- Country:
- India
Police in Jharkhand have arrested six individuals, including four members of a family, on charges of possessing a substantial quantity of ganja. The arrests were made in two separate raids conducted in the districts of Palamu and Godda.
The first raid in Palamu, leading to the arrest of four people including three women, resulted in the seizure of 8.6 kg of the illegal substance. The police acted on specific intelligence to conduct the operation at a house in Madhushala Colony. Authorities estimate the market value of the ganja confiscated in this operation to be around Rs 6 lakh.
In a related operation, two individuals were arrested in Godda district with 8.94 kg of ganja. This seizure, valued at approximately Rs 6.10 lakh, took place in Amjora village under the jurisdiction of the Mahagama police station, following a well-coordinated raid.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jharkhand
- ganja
- seizure
- arrest
- Palamu
- Godda
- police
- raids
- Madhushala Colony
- Amjora village
ALSO READ
Crackdown on Cross-Border Lottery Trade: Karnataka Police Seize Smuggled Kerala Lottery Tickets
Indore Police Crack Down on Vehicle Rental Scam
Global Flashpoints: From French Police Raids to Middle Eastern Diplomacy
'Saksham Policing': A New Era in Police Training
Haryana Police's Bold Strategy: Steering Youths Away from Crime