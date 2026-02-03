Left Menu

Family Arrested in Major Ganja Seizure in Jharkhand

Six individuals, including four family members, were apprehended with 17.50 kg of ganja in Jharkhand. The police, acting on a tip-off, conducted raids in Palamu and Godda districts. The seized drugs are valued at over Rs 12 lakh, with two separate incidents in Madhushala Colony and Amjora village.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 03-02-2026 18:37 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 18:37 IST
Family Arrested in Major Ganja Seizure in Jharkhand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Police in Jharkhand have arrested six individuals, including four members of a family, on charges of possessing a substantial quantity of ganja. The arrests were made in two separate raids conducted in the districts of Palamu and Godda.

The first raid in Palamu, leading to the arrest of four people including three women, resulted in the seizure of 8.6 kg of the illegal substance. The police acted on specific intelligence to conduct the operation at a house in Madhushala Colony. Authorities estimate the market value of the ganja confiscated in this operation to be around Rs 6 lakh.

In a related operation, two individuals were arrested in Godda district with 8.94 kg of ganja. This seizure, valued at approximately Rs 6.10 lakh, took place in Amjora village under the jurisdiction of the Mahagama police station, following a well-coordinated raid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto fact...

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

 Global
3
Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

 South Korea
4
Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-time winners, reports AP.

Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-ti...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026