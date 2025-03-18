EC Set to Link Voter Cards with Aadhaar: A Systematic Approach
The Election Commission (EC) affirmed that the linkage of voter cards with Aadhaar would adhere to legal frameworks and Supreme Court directions. Technical discussions between EC experts and UIDAI will commence soon. The government confirms that Aadhaar linkage is a voluntary process driven exercise with no deadlines.
- Country:
- India
The Election Commission (EC) announced plans to link voter cards with Aadhaar, conforming strictly to existing laws and Supreme Court directives. This initiative will incorporate technical consultations with experts from both the EC and the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) in the coming days.
A recent meeting included high-profile stakeholders such as the Union home secretary and the UIDAI CEO, aiming to streamline the Aadhaar integration process with voter identity documents. The government informed the Rajya Sabha that the process is voluntary and has no specified deadlines.
While the exercise remains non-mandatory, those who opt not to link their Aadhaar details will not be removed from the voting rolls. The legal foundation for this initiative includes various constitutional provisions and amendments, underscoring the significance of identity verification in the electoral process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
