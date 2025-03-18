Left Menu

EC Set to Link Voter Cards with Aadhaar: A Systematic Approach

The Election Commission (EC) affirmed that the linkage of voter cards with Aadhaar would adhere to legal frameworks and Supreme Court directions. Technical discussions between EC experts and UIDAI will commence soon. The government confirms that Aadhaar linkage is a voluntary process driven exercise with no deadlines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 19:08 IST
EC Set to Link Voter Cards with Aadhaar: A Systematic Approach
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission (EC) announced plans to link voter cards with Aadhaar, conforming strictly to existing laws and Supreme Court directives. This initiative will incorporate technical consultations with experts from both the EC and the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) in the coming days.

A recent meeting included high-profile stakeholders such as the Union home secretary and the UIDAI CEO, aiming to streamline the Aadhaar integration process with voter identity documents. The government informed the Rajya Sabha that the process is voluntary and has no specified deadlines.

While the exercise remains non-mandatory, those who opt not to link their Aadhaar details will not be removed from the voting rolls. The legal foundation for this initiative includes various constitutional provisions and amendments, underscoring the significance of identity verification in the electoral process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025