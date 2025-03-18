Tragic Confession: 12-Year-Old Arrested in Shocking Family Crime

A 12-year-old girl has been apprehended by police for the alleged murder of her four-month-old cousin in Kannur's Pappinisseri area. The tragic incident unfolded when the infant, sleeping with family, was discovered missing late Monday night.

Following a thorough search, the baby was found dead in a nearby well. Investigators grew suspicious when the room's door was found latched from the inside, prompting questions that led to the girl's confession.

The young girl cited fears of losing familial affection as her motive. Currently, she faces legal proceedings under the Juvenile Justice Act, and her fate will be determined by the Juvenile Justice Board.

