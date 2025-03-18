Operation Safeguard: A Temporary Fix for Overcrowded Prisons

The British government has announced that police cells will temporarily house prisoners to manage overcrowding issues in jails. This measure, known as 'Operation Safeguard,' was activated after the prison population in England and Wales reached unsustainable levels.

Initially implemented in early 2023 and paused last October, the strategy is now reborn as a response to a sharp increase in January's inmate numbers. Over the past three months, there has been a significant rise in the number of prisoners, and the system is struggling to cope, said Justice Minister Shabana Mahmood.

According to the World Prison Brief, England and Wales have higher imprisonment rates than other European nations, exacerbating the current crisis as the demand for more prison space continues to grow.

