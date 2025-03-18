Declassification Deadline: Urgent Review of JFK Assassination Files

The Justice Department is racing against time as it conducts an urgent review of records related to the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy and others, including Robert F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King, Jr. This rapid declassification effort follows an executive order for public release of these documents.

Christopher Robinson, a National Security Division official, has ordered department attorneys to sift through 400-500 documents each before the imposed deadline. While these duties present a potential conflict with regular work, officials assure that critical surveillance operations remain uninterrupted.

The effort requires significant manpower from the Operations Section, creating concerns about undermining ongoing national security tasks. Former Justice Department officials highlight the unprecedented nature of this move amid denials from figures like Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who recently made unsubstantiated claims about the CIA's involvement.

