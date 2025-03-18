Left Menu

Strengthening Maritime Bonds: New Zealand Navy Chief's Pivotal Visit to India

New Zealand Navy Chief Rear Admiral Garin Golding visits India to enhance naval ties and maritime cooperation. His agenda includes high-level discussions, joint training initiatives, and engagements with Indian defense leaders. A reception aboard HMNZS Te Kaha will underscore the partnership between the two nations.

In a bid to fortify maritime relations, New Zealand Navy Chief Rear Admiral Garin Golding engaged in bilateral talks with India's Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi. Discussions focused on strengthening naval ties and launching joint training ventures, officials confirmed.

Admiral Golding, during his India visit from March 16-21, is attending high-profile discussions in New Delhi and Mumbai to solidify maritime cooperation. His itinerary includes meetings with senior Indian defense leadership and participation in the Raisina Dialogue.

The visit, notably highlighted by the reception on HMNZS Te Kaha hosted by New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, marks a significant step in the evolution of India-New Zealand defense relations, reinforcing interests in the Indo-Pacific, a Navy spokesperson stated.

