Wikimedia Challenges Indian Court's Order in Free Speech Battle
Wikimedia has appealed to India's Supreme Court to overturn a directive to remove a Wikipedia page detailing its legal conflict with ANI. The foundation argues that such orders have a chilling effect on free speech. The Supreme Court will hear the case again on April 4.
The Wikimedia Foundation, which operates Wikipedia, has approached India's Supreme Court to overturn a directive to remove a page that discusses its ongoing legal dispute with the Indian news agency ANI. Wikimedia argues the directive could have a chilling effect on free speech.
ANI filed a defamation suit against Wikimedia last year, claiming the platform described it as a "propaganda tool" for the government. The Delhi High Court ordered the removal of a page related to this dispute, calling it "interference in court proceedings."
The Supreme Court is now considering Wikimedia's appeal against this decision, viewing it as an issue of media freedom, with future hearings scheduled. Neither Wikimedia nor ANI provided comments on the ongoing legal matter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
