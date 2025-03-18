India-NL Defense Talks: Aiming for Elevated Ties Amid Security Concerns
Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh met Dutch counterpart Ruben Berkelmans to discuss cross-border terrorism and bilateral defense cooperation. Singh urged the Netherlands not to supply military aid to Pakistan. Talks focused on defense partnerships and emerging technologies, aiming to enhance collaboration in sectors like shipbuilding, cybersecurity, and AI.
In an important diplomatic interaction, Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh expressed his concerns to his Dutch counterpart, Ruben Berkelmans, regarding cross-border terrorism involving Pakistan. Singh urged the Netherlands to cease supplying military technology to Pakistan, emphasizing the potential impact on regional peace.
The meeting in New Delhi covered a broad range of topics, including Indo-Pacific security, artificial intelligence, and evolving technologies. Both leaders aimed to strengthen and advance the bilateral defense partnership while fostering collaboration in sectors like shipbuilding and equipment development.
Singh highlighted the significance of non-proliferation and technology transfer restrictions with Pakistan, aiming to preserve peace in South Asia. The discussions also revolved around connecting defense technology research institutions to enhance innovation and cooperation between the two countries.
