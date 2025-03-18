Court Closes Case Against Former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh with Fine
Former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh faced a fine of Rs 500 after the court closed proceedings against him for false testimony. Singh, involved in a high-profile case with allegations by Olympians, apologized for missing a court date, leading to the resolution of the case.
A local court on Tuesday levied a fine of Rs 500 on ex-BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, closing the case against him for false testimony.
Singh had been involved in controversies, including accusations of sexual misconduct by renowned wrestlers. He denied these allegations.
The court resolved the issue after Singh apologized for missing court and accepted accountability.
