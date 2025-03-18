Election Commission's Aadhaar-Voter ID Linkage Sparks Debate

The Election Commission (EC) has announced plans to link Aadhaar with voter IDs in an effort to tackle issues of suspicious and duplicate entries in electoral rolls. This move has been seen as a validation of the Congress party's persistent allegations of irregularities.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi welcomed the announcement, highlighting the need for transparency and urging that the linking process should not disenfranchise any legitimate voter. Gandhi expressed concerns that while this might address duplicate IDs, it raises challenges for marginalized communities.

The EC's decision emerged following consultations with government officials and technical experts, aiming to rectify the 'one person many voter IDs' issue, flagged by the Congress. The party insists on adequate safeguards to protect voting rights and privacy.

