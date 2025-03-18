Left Menu

Israeli Strikes in Gaza: A Prolonged Operation

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar announced that recent strikes in Gaza, which resulted in numerous Palestinian casualties, are part of an extended military operation. The U.S. received prior notice of these actions and endorses them, as Saar emphasized during an AIPAC meeting in Jerusalem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 18-03-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 22:36 IST
Gideon Saar
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar declared on Tuesday that the country's recent military actions in Gaza, which have led to significant Palestinian casualties, are not isolated incidents but part of a larger campaign. He indicated the operations would persist in the coming days.

During a session with AIPAC, a prominent pro-Israel lobbying group in Jerusalem, Saar articulated that these strikes had been communicated in advance to the United States. He assured the assembled members that the U.S. supports the ongoing operations.

Saar's briefing signals a continuation of conflict in the region, with the international community closely monitoring the unfolding situation and its geopolitical implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

