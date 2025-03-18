Israeli Strikes in Gaza: A Prolonged Operation

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar declared on Tuesday that the country's recent military actions in Gaza, which have led to significant Palestinian casualties, are not isolated incidents but part of a larger campaign. He indicated the operations would persist in the coming days.

During a session with AIPAC, a prominent pro-Israel lobbying group in Jerusalem, Saar articulated that these strikes had been communicated in advance to the United States. He assured the assembled members that the U.S. supports the ongoing operations.

Saar's briefing signals a continuation of conflict in the region, with the international community closely monitoring the unfolding situation and its geopolitical implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)