Jaipur Police's Major Crackdown on Criminal Activity
Jaipur Police has detained around 700 hardcore and suspected criminals in a city-wide crackdown. The operation aims to tackle criminal activity across various districts, with detainees undergoing interrogation. Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph emphasized that legal action will follow for those apprehended.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 18-03-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 22:40 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant operation, Jaipur Police have apprehended around 700 hardcore and suspected criminals as part of a city-wide crackdown initiated on Tuesday morning.
City Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph announced that this intensive campaign targets active criminals within each police station area across the Commissionerate, ensuring legal action against those arrested.
The operation resulted in the detention of approximately 250 criminals each in District East and District West, while 136 suspects were detained in South District and 73 in North District, all currently under rigorous questioning.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Haridwar Shooting Saga: Trio Arrested After Intense Police Operation
SA and Chile Strengthen Trade and Industry Ties with New Cooperation
Kaushalya Logistics Expands Bihar Operations with New Depots
IRCTC and IRFC Join Elite Navratna Club, Boosting Operational Autonomy
Revolutionizing Airside Operations: Delhi Airport Unveils UTAM System