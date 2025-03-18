Bomb Threat Sparks Panic at District Offices
A bomb threat prompted an evacuation at the district collector's office. The threat, later deemed fake, was sent via email, leading to police investigations. A similar hoax also targeted Thiruvananthapuram. Authorities are probing the email's origin to determine responsible parties.
A bomb threat triggered alarms at the District Collector's office, prompting an immediate evacuation and the summoning of the bomb squad, confirmed local police on Tuesday.
Authorities conducted a meticulous search of the building, ultimately classifying the threat as a hoax, disclosed a senior district police officer.
The threat was relayed through the Collector's official email, initiating an inspection. An identical threat targeted Thiruvananthapuram's Collector office, which also proved to be false. Investigations are underway to trace the email's source.
(With inputs from agencies.)
