Left Menu

Judge Halts Musk's Closure of USAID: Constitutional Concerns Arise

A federal judge has blocked Elon Musk's attempts, along with his Department of Government Efficiency, to shut down the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). The ruling indicates potential constitutional conflicts, demanding restored access to USAID's systems for employees affected by the shutdown efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 01:41 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 01:41 IST
Judge Halts Musk's Closure of USAID: Constitutional Concerns Arise
Elon Musk

A federal judge intervened on Tuesday to prevent billionaire Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency from proceeding with their plans to dismantle the U.S. Agency for International Development. The decision indicates potential constitutional violations in the attempted closure.

In Maryland, U.S. District Judge Theodore Chuang issued a preliminary ruling directing Musk, a presidential adviser, and the department to reinstate access to USAID's computer systems. This order affects both direct and contract employees, many of whom have been sidelined during the agency's swift deconstruction.

The ruling is a response to a lawsuit filed by current and former employees, part of a series of legal challenges against the controversial shutdown. The White House has yet to comment on the judge's decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

Breakthrough innovations in drug delivery: How advanced materials are shaping future of medicine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025