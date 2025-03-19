Judge Halts Musk's Closure of USAID: Constitutional Concerns Arise

A federal judge intervened on Tuesday to prevent billionaire Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency from proceeding with their plans to dismantle the U.S. Agency for International Development. The decision indicates potential constitutional violations in the attempted closure.

In Maryland, U.S. District Judge Theodore Chuang issued a preliminary ruling directing Musk, a presidential adviser, and the department to reinstate access to USAID's computer systems. This order affects both direct and contract employees, many of whom have been sidelined during the agency's swift deconstruction.

The ruling is a response to a lawsuit filed by current and former employees, part of a series of legal challenges against the controversial shutdown. The White House has yet to comment on the judge's decision.

