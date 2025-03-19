Ohio Court Blocks Gender-Affirming Care Ban for Minors

An Ohio court has ruled that the state's ban on gender-affirming care for minors is unconstitutional, marking a significant victory for transgender rights advocates. The decision, delivered by a three-judge appellate panel, permanently blocks a law that restricted counseling, surgeries, and hormone therapies for minors.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and other advocates successfully argued that the law was discriminatory and infringed on young individuals' healthcare rights. The ruling highlights the need for parental involvement in such decisions and criticizes the lower court's reasoning that supported the ban.

Ohio's Attorney General, Dave Yost, has declared an intention to appeal the ruling, insisting on the protection of minors. Despite the legal battle continuing, advocates, including the ACLU, are committed to keeping the ban from taking effect. The decision comes as a blow to legislation that Republican lawmakers had hoped to enforce.

