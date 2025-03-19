Unveiling Redacted Files: Prince Harry's Visa Controversy
The U.S. government released redacted documents from Prince Harry's 2020 visa application amid a court case initiated by The Heritage Foundation. The conservative think tank sought information about Harry's reported past drug use but officials argued privacy outweighed public interest, finding no evidence of preferential treatment.
The U.S. government has unveiled redacted documents from a court battle centered on Prince Harry's 2020 visa application. The documents were released on Tuesday but with significant portions blacked out, following a demand from a conservative think tank, The Heritage Foundation, under the Freedom of Information Act.
The Heritage Foundation argued that the public deserved to know whether the British royal admitted to past drug use on his visa application, particularly because he detailed such use in his memoir, "Spare." However, immigration officials maintained that Harry's right to privacy prevailed, noting the lack of evidence suggesting any preferential treatment.
The controversy surfaced after the release of more than 80 pages of redacted court filings and transcripts. An official from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services emphasized that speculation about government misconduct was unfounded. Both Prince Harry and The Heritage Foundation did not immediately provide comments on the matter.
