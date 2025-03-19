Left Menu

U.S. Seizes Aircraft Amid Venezuela Sanctions Standoff

The U.S. Justice Department has filed a complaint to seize an aircraft allegedly used by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, arguing its operations violate sanctions. Seized in the Dominican Republic, the aircraft's confiscation has been denounced by Venezuela as illegal and labeled a form of 'economic war.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 03:02 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 03:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Justice Department has initiated a civil forfeiture complaint concerning an aircraft allegedly used by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, stating its operations contravene U.S. sanctions.

The Dassault Falcon 900 EX was seized previously in the Dominican Republic, as per an official statement from the Justice Department.

Venezuela has rebuffed the action, calling it 'blatant theft,' and decried the seizure as an illegal act against the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

