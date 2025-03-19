U.S. Seizes Aircraft Amid Venezuela Sanctions Standoff

The U.S. Justice Department has initiated a civil forfeiture complaint concerning an aircraft allegedly used by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, stating its operations contravene U.S. sanctions.

The Dassault Falcon 900 EX was seized previously in the Dominican Republic, as per an official statement from the Justice Department.

Venezuela has rebuffed the action, calling it 'blatant theft,' and decried the seizure as an illegal act against the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)