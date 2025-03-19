U.S. Seizes Aircraft Amid Venezuela Sanctions Standoff
The U.S. Justice Department has filed a complaint to seize an aircraft allegedly used by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, arguing its operations violate sanctions. Seized in the Dominican Republic, the aircraft's confiscation has been denounced by Venezuela as illegal and labeled a form of 'economic war.'
The U.S. Justice Department has initiated a civil forfeiture complaint concerning an aircraft allegedly used by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, stating its operations contravene U.S. sanctions.
The Dassault Falcon 900 EX was seized previously in the Dominican Republic, as per an official statement from the Justice Department.
Venezuela has rebuffed the action, calling it 'blatant theft,' and decried the seizure as an illegal act against the nation.
