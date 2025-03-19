Netanyahu Moves to Reinstate Ben-Gvir as National Security Minister

The Israeli government has given the green light to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's proposal to reappoint Itamar Ben-Gvir as the minister of National Security. This decision, announced on Wednesday, marks a significant development in the country's political landscape.

In a statement released by the prime minister's office, the move to reinstate Ben-Gvir underscores the ongoing strategic decisions focused on national security, a critical issue in Israeli politics.

Ben-Gvir's reappointment is expected to bring a renewed focus on security policies, reflecting the administration's prioritization of governance strategies to maintain national stability.

