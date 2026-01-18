YSRCP Leader Slams Government for Economic Burdens Amid Festive Season

YSRCP leader Botcha Satyanarayana has openly criticized the TDP-led coalition for imposing financial burdens on the public by increasing tariffs and levies, which he claims has dimmed the festive spirit in the region.

In a post-Sankranti press conference, Satyanarayana charged that the government has disproportionately affected various societal groups, including farmers and students. He accused the administration of failing to uphold welfare promises, highlighting the worrying increase in liquor prices and stamp duties before major festivals.

The leader also pointed to ongoing urea shortages impacting agriculture, alongside lapses in law and order, claiming these are issues unheard of during the YSRCP's tenure. The ruling TDP has yet to offer a rebuttal to these allegations.

