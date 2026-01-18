YSRCP Leader Slams Government for Economic Burdens Amid Festive Season
YSRCP's Botcha Satyanarayana criticizes the TDP-led government for hiking tariffs and levies, claiming it burdens the public and dampens festivities. He alleges increased liquor prices and stamp duties, denies farmers' minimum support prices, and cites law and order issues, while awaiting the government's response.
- Country:
- India
YSRCP leader Botcha Satyanarayana has openly criticized the TDP-led coalition for imposing financial burdens on the public by increasing tariffs and levies, which he claims has dimmed the festive spirit in the region.
In a post-Sankranti press conference, Satyanarayana charged that the government has disproportionately affected various societal groups, including farmers and students. He accused the administration of failing to uphold welfare promises, highlighting the worrying increase in liquor prices and stamp duties before major festivals.
The leader also pointed to ongoing urea shortages impacting agriculture, alongside lapses in law and order, claiming these are issues unheard of during the YSRCP's tenure. The ruling TDP has yet to offer a rebuttal to these allegations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Haryana's Rs 858 Crore Initiative: A Boost for Farmers and Women Empowerment
Punjab Presses for Border Fencing Shift to Aid Farmers
Nitin Gadkari Champions Farmers and Infrastructure in Vidisha
Plunging Food Prices Threaten Farmers' Incomes in CY25 Kharif Season
India Unveils Historic Seed Act 2026: Ensuring Quality and Transparency for Farmers