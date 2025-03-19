Govt’s $1.2 Billion Regional Infrastructure Fund Accelerates Economic Growth

The Coalition Government’s ambitious push to enhance regional economic growth through its $1.2 billion Regional Infrastructure Fund (RIF) is gaining momentum, with more than $550 million already allocated to crucial infrastructure projects across the country, Regional Development Minister Shane Jones has announced.

Progress and Impact of the Regional Infrastructure Fund

Since its launch, the RIF has received over 250 applications from a wide range of regional initiatives, covering critical infrastructure needs. Minister Jones emphasized that the approved investments align with the Government’s key strategic priorities, including enabling economic growth, water storage development, energy generation, Māori economic advancement, and building resilience to environmental challenges.

“The Government is steadfast in its commitment to boosting regional economies through strategic investments. While we have set high eligibility standards to ensure maximum impact, the diversity and scale of the approved projects demonstrate the Fund’s ability to drive real change,” said Minister Jones.

Among the investments funded so far, several innovative projects stand out. Cutting-edge technologies like supercritical geothermal energy are receiving crucial backing to propel sustainable energy solutions, while flood mitigation and climate adaptation projects are helping communities better withstand extreme weather events.

“The RIF is not just about immediate economic gains; it is also laying the groundwork for long-term regional sustainability,” Jones added. “By prioritizing smart, resilient, and forward-thinking infrastructure projects, we are ensuring that our regions remain viable and competitive in the years to come.”

Regional Summits to Foster Engagement and Collaboration

As part of the Government’s ongoing commitment to regional development, Minister Jones has announced additional dates for regional summits designed to engage communities and stakeholders in shaping local economic priorities.

“Last year, I prioritized traveling across the country to engage with local communities, hear about their needs, and explore opportunities for their regions. So far, we have successfully hosted 10 summits, attracting over 1,200 stakeholders. These forums have been instrumental in shaping our investment approach and ensuring the RIF is responsive to regional needs,” Jones said.

The remaining four summits for this year are now confirmed and will provide further opportunities for businesses, local leaders, iwi representatives, and community members to discuss key development projects and identify future funding opportunities.

“These summits are about collaboration, ensuring that regional voices are heard, and working together to harness the economic potential of our diverse regions,” Jones stated.

Future Outlook and Ongoing Commitment

With the RIF already making a significant impact, the Government remains focused on ensuring that funding decisions continue to reflect the needs of communities and deliver high-value returns for the regions. Jones reiterated that while the Fund is highly competitive, it is designed to maximize the economic and social benefits of every dollar invested.

Looking ahead, the Government will continue to monitor project progress and explore additional investment opportunities that align with its vision for regional resilience and prosperity.

“The work we are doing now is setting the stage for a stronger, more sustainable regional economy. With continued collaboration and smart investments, we will unlock the full potential of our regions and create lasting economic opportunities for generations to come,” Jones concluded.

As the Government moves forward with the next phase of RIF allocations, regional businesses and communities are encouraged to engage with the funding process and participate in upcoming summits to ensure their priorities are considered in future investment decisions.