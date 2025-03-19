Activist Alleges Murder Suspect's Unusual Disguise Among Transgender Community

Activist Trupti Desai has raised serious allegations regarding the whereabouts of Krishna Andhale, a fugitive in the high-profile murder of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. Desai contends that Andhale is currently in disguise, residing among the transgender community near the Karnataka border.

During a briefing, Desai disclosed interactions with Deshmukh's family and criticized the police for alleged complicity and corruption. She presented a detailed report listing 26 officers involved in misconduct, submitted to Beed's superintendent of police. She demanded swift action, including transferring long-tenured officers and addressing tampered FIRs.

In comments on Nagpur's recent violence, Desai expressed shock, emphasizing the need for governmental clarity on sensitive issues without inciting disorder. She warned against divisive remarks during religious and cultural events, suggesting they distract from ongoing investigations and other critical matters.

