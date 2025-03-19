Left Menu

Activist Alleges Murder Suspect's Unusual Disguise Among Transgender Community

Activist Trupti Desai claims Krishna Andhale, wanted in the Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh's murder, is hiding among transgender people at the Karnataka border. Desai provided evidence of police negligence and corruption, and called for action against officers involved in irregularities. She also addressed the Nagpur violence, urging government intervention.

Activist Trupti Desai has raised serious allegations regarding the whereabouts of Krishna Andhale, a fugitive in the high-profile murder of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. Desai contends that Andhale is currently in disguise, residing among the transgender community near the Karnataka border.

During a briefing, Desai disclosed interactions with Deshmukh's family and criticized the police for alleged complicity and corruption. She presented a detailed report listing 26 officers involved in misconduct, submitted to Beed's superintendent of police. She demanded swift action, including transferring long-tenured officers and addressing tampered FIRs.

In comments on Nagpur's recent violence, Desai expressed shock, emphasizing the need for governmental clarity on sensitive issues without inciting disorder. She warned against divisive remarks during religious and cultural events, suggesting they distract from ongoing investigations and other critical matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

