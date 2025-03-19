Left Menu

Madras HC Upholds Rights of Senior Citizens to Revoke Neglected Property Gifts

The Madras High Court has ruled that senior citizens can annul gift or settlement deeds if recipients fail to care for them, referencing Section 23(1) of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act. This decision was reaffirmed in the case of S Nagalakshmi against her daughter-in-law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 19-03-2025 12:49 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 12:49 IST
Madras HC Upholds Rights of Senior Citizens to Revoke Neglected Property Gifts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Madras High Court has reinforced the rights of senior citizens to revoke gift or settlement deeds if the transferees fail to provide care, citing Section 23(1) of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007. This judgment was delivered in a case involving S Nagalakshmi, who transferred property to her son under the assumption that he and his wife would take care of her.

Justice S M Subramaniam and Justice K Rajasekar led the division bench that upheld the ruling, emphasizing that property transfers often stem from a senior's love and expectation of reciprocated care. The court noted that such implied terms need not be explicitly stated in the deed for the transfer to be annulled upon evidence of neglect.

The court's decision allows senior citizens to seek annulment of property deeds through the competent authority, highlighting that the expectation of care arises naturally in such familial property transfers. This judgment serves as a clear signal to uphold the welfare of senior citizens, ensuring legal protection against the breach of care commitments by relatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025