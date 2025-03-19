Left Menu

Tension Escalates Over Aurangzeb’s Tomb: No-Drone Zone Enforced

In response to calls for the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb in Maharashtra, authorities have enforced a 'no drone' zone and are actively removing objectionable social media posts. Demonstrations have spread across the state, stirring unrest and prompting increased security presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 19-03-2025 12:51 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 12:51 IST
Tension Escalates Over Aurangzeb’s Tomb: No-Drone Zone Enforced
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The controversy surrounding Aurangzeb's tomb in Khultabad, Maharashtra, has intensified, with authorities designating the site a 'no drone' zone to prevent further disturbances, an official announced on Wednesday.

Amid an online uproar, law enforcement is diligently monitoring social media for objectionable content related to the issue. Over 500 posts have been removed, and public demonstrations demanding the tomb's removal have occurred statewide, with political figures lending their support, which has led to violence in Nagpur.

The district administration has bolstered security, deploying a state reserve police force to maintain order. District Collector Dilip Swami urged the public to disregard rumors and reach out to law enforcement with any pertinent information. Cyber Police Inspector Shivcharan Pandhare revealed that hashtags like #Alamgir and #Aurangzeb are monitored closely, and legal action will be taken against persistent offenders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025