Tension Escalates Over Aurangzeb’s Tomb: No-Drone Zone Enforced

The controversy surrounding Aurangzeb's tomb in Khultabad, Maharashtra, has intensified, with authorities designating the site a 'no drone' zone to prevent further disturbances, an official announced on Wednesday.

Amid an online uproar, law enforcement is diligently monitoring social media for objectionable content related to the issue. Over 500 posts have been removed, and public demonstrations demanding the tomb's removal have occurred statewide, with political figures lending their support, which has led to violence in Nagpur.

The district administration has bolstered security, deploying a state reserve police force to maintain order. District Collector Dilip Swami urged the public to disregard rumors and reach out to law enforcement with any pertinent information. Cyber Police Inspector Shivcharan Pandhare revealed that hashtags like #Alamgir and #Aurangzeb are monitored closely, and legal action will be taken against persistent offenders.

(With inputs from agencies.)