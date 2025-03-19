Justice Pledged for Ex-Officer as Political Debate Unfolds

In the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Chief Minister M K Stalin promised that those involved in the murder of retired police sub-inspector Zakhir Hussein would face justice. He made the statement in response to multiple members highlighting the March 18, 2025, murder case.

Stalin emphasized that nobody is above the law in Tamil Nadu, assuring that the government will hold all responsible, without bias, accountable. This stance received further support when viewed alongside unrestricted assembly discussion on the matter.

Opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami criticized the ineffective response to Hussein's complaints, labeling it a failure of police duty. He called for action against those who ignored Hussein's pleas and demanded immediate prosecution of the accused.

