Left Menu

Justice Pledged for Ex-Officer as Political Debate Unfolds

In the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Chief Minister M K Stalin vowed justice for the murder of retired sub-inspector Zakhir Hussein. Despite previous complaints and threats, police negligence allegedly led to his death. Opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami condemned the inaction, urging swift measures against culprits and errant police officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 19-03-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 15:48 IST
Justice Pledged for Ex-Officer as Political Debate Unfolds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Chief Minister M K Stalin promised that those involved in the murder of retired police sub-inspector Zakhir Hussein would face justice. He made the statement in response to multiple members highlighting the March 18, 2025, murder case.

Stalin emphasized that nobody is above the law in Tamil Nadu, assuring that the government will hold all responsible, without bias, accountable. This stance received further support when viewed alongside unrestricted assembly discussion on the matter.

Opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami criticized the ineffective response to Hussein's complaints, labeling it a failure of police duty. He called for action against those who ignored Hussein's pleas and demanded immediate prosecution of the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025