Elderly Couple's Murder Sparks Manhunt

An elderly couple's gruesome murder in northwest Delhi has triggered a city-wide manhunt. Mohinder Singh, 70, was found strangled, and his wife, Diljeet Kaur, was bludgeoned to death in their home in Kohat Enclave. Their decomposing bodies were discovered in separate rooms by authorities on Tuesday.

The police have arrested an individual, Ravi, formerly employed as an attendant by the couple, from Uttam Nagar. Officers believe Ravi may have played a role in appointing the suspect who is currently at large. Ravi's connection to the family raises critical questions as police intensify their search.

Living alone with their children residing nearby, the couple's deaths went unnoticed for days. Police remain confident in locating the prime suspect, with essential leads signaling a breakthrough in the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)