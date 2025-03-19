Russia Thwarts Drone Assault Amid Putin-Trump Call Standoff
The Kremlin announced halting a drone assault on Ukrainian energy structures following a call between Presidents Putin and Trump. Despite the action, Ukraine allegedly breached a moratorium on energy strikes, as claimed by Kremlin's spokesman Peskov. Putin agreed to pause attacks, yet resisted a comprehensive ceasefire.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 19-03-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 16:19 IST
- Russia
Amid rising tensions, the Kremlin on Wednesday confirmed averting a drone strike targeting Ukrainian energy infrastructure. This development follows a pivotal conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov accused Ukraine of violating a 30-day ceasefire by allegedly attempting to attack Russian energy facilities overnight.
The discussion between Putin and Trump resulted in the Russian leader consenting to halt attacks on Ukraine's energy facilities, although he refrained from agreeing to a complete ceasefire as sought by Trump.
(With inputs from agencies.)
