Russia Thwarts Drone Assault Amid Putin-Trump Call Standoff

Amid rising tensions, the Kremlin on Wednesday confirmed averting a drone strike targeting Ukrainian energy infrastructure. This development follows a pivotal conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov accused Ukraine of violating a 30-day ceasefire by allegedly attempting to attack Russian energy facilities overnight.

The discussion between Putin and Trump resulted in the Russian leader consenting to halt attacks on Ukraine's energy facilities, although he refrained from agreeing to a complete ceasefire as sought by Trump.

