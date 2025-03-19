Central Civil Services Half Marathon 2025 Witnesses Overwhelming Participation, Promotes Fitness and Camaraderie

The 4th Half Marathon, organized by the Central Civil Services Cultural & Sports Board (CCSCSB) under the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) in collaboration with the Youth Hostel Association of India (YHAI), concluded with great enthusiasm and fervor at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi. The event, which aimed to promote a culture of physical fitness and well-being among government officials and the public, saw the participation of 1,072 individuals, including 833 male and 239 female runners across different age groups ranging from 10 to 60 years.

The marathon featured three race categories—21 km, 10 km, and 5 km—offering runners of all fitness levels an opportunity to compete and challenge their endurance. The event was not only a test of physical strength but also a celebration of sportsmanship and determination, bringing together athletes, government officials, and fitness enthusiasts on a common platform.

Distinguished Guests and Inspirational Presence

The event was graced by esteemed dignitaries, including Shri Praveen Kumar, a celebrated Indian Paralympic athlete, who attended as the Guest of Honour. Shri Praveen Kumar, a beacon of resilience and excellence in Indian sports, has brought immense pride to the nation with his outstanding achievements in para-athletics. His exceptional performances at international competitions have earned him prestigious accolades, including the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award in 2024—India’s highest sporting honor—and the Arjuna Award in 2021. His presence at the event served as a major source of motivation for all participants, especially the younger generation, reinforcing the importance of perseverance and discipline in sports.

Also present at the event were senior officers from the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT), Shri Manoj Johri, National Chairperson of YHAI, Shri Amod Kanth, IPS (Retd) and former Director General of Police (DGP), along with several dignitaries from YHAI and other government departments. The race was officially flagged off by the Joint Secretary (Welfare) DoPT and Director (Welfare) DoPT, accompanied by senior YHAI officials.

A Well-Organized and Safe Sporting Event

To ensure the smooth execution of the event, comprehensive arrangements were made for the participants. The organizers set up dedicated registration and baggage counters, a help desk for queries, and separate warm-up and cool-down areas to prepare runners before and after the races. Additionally, Zumba sessions were conducted to energize and engage participants in a fun and interactive way before they hit the track.

The safety and well-being of participants were prioritized with the deployment of a dedicated medical team, physiotherapists, and ambulances stationed both at the stadium and along the marathon route. Hydration and refreshment points were strategically placed to help runners stay energized throughout their race.

Enthusiastic Participation and Rewarding Achievements

The event saw a highly spirited participation from runners of all backgrounds, particularly government officials who took to the track with great enthusiasm. The event ran on schedule, with all races concluding successfully, reflecting the impeccable planning and execution by the organizers.

At the finish line, every participant was awarded a finisher’s medal as a token of appreciation for their dedication and effort. The winners of each category were honored with trophies and cash prizes, recognizing their outstanding performance. In total, 18 winners—9 male and 9 female—were felicitated across the three race categories.

Shri Praveen Kumar’s Encouraging Address

Addressing the gathering, Shri Praveen Kumar expressed his admiration for the enthusiasm and commitment displayed by the participants. He emphasized the significance of sports and fitness in daily life and encouraged everyone to continue pursuing physical well-being with passion. His words resonated strongly with the audience, inspiring them to adopt a healthier lifestyle and strive for excellence in their personal fitness journeys.

A Resounding Success and a Look Towards the Future

The 4th Half Marathon not only fostered a spirit of competition but also reinforced the importance of health and fitness among government officials and the general public. With each passing year, the event continues to grow in scale and participation, becoming a hallmark of fitness culture within the Central Civil Services community.

The event concluded with a heartfelt vote of thanks to all participants, volunteers, sponsors, and organizers, whose collective efforts contributed to making the marathon a grand success. The overwhelming response and positive feedback from participants have set the stage for an even bigger and better event in the coming years, further strengthening the commitment to promoting an active and healthy lifestyle.