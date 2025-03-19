Escalating Strife: Renewed Violence in Gaza Amid Fragile Ceasefire

Violence surged in Gaza as Israeli military operations resumed, resulting in the deaths of at least 10 Palestinians, according to local health workers. The escalation follows the breakdown of a ceasefire, adding to the already critical humanitarian situation.

Israel has accused Hamas of using civilian shields, while Palestinian authorities blame Israel for indiscriminate bombings. Thousands have been displaced, with new warnings urging residents to leave combat zones.

The international community, including figures like King Abdullah and EU foreign policymakers, are calling for immediate restoration of peace as the conflict causes widespread destruction and jeopardizes diplomatic efforts for a lasting resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)