Left Menu

Escalating Strife: Renewed Violence in Gaza Amid Fragile Ceasefire

The Israeli military resumed bombardment of Gaza, killing at least 10 Palestinians and causing significant casualties. The conflict reignited after a collapse in the ceasefire, as accusations and counter-accusations between Israel and Hamas persist. Humanitarian concerns grow amid ongoing violence and diplomatic tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 18:12 IST
Escalating Strife: Renewed Violence in Gaza Amid Fragile Ceasefire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Violence surged in Gaza as Israeli military operations resumed, resulting in the deaths of at least 10 Palestinians, according to local health workers. The escalation follows the breakdown of a ceasefire, adding to the already critical humanitarian situation.

Israel has accused Hamas of using civilian shields, while Palestinian authorities blame Israel for indiscriminate bombings. Thousands have been displaced, with new warnings urging residents to leave combat zones.

The international community, including figures like King Abdullah and EU foreign policymakers, are calling for immediate restoration of peace as the conflict causes widespread destruction and jeopardizes diplomatic efforts for a lasting resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025