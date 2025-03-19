Left Menu

Delhi Court to Decide Bail Plea of J&K MP Rashid in Terror Case

A Delhi court will rule on J&K MP Engineer Rashid's bail plea on March 21 in a terror funding case connected to UAPA charges. Rashid, detained since 2019, seeks permission to attend Parliament. The NIA opposes, citing his influence and lack of rights to custody parole.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 18:17 IST
Rashid
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court is poised to pass its judgment on March 21 regarding the bail application of Engineer Rashid, a J&K MP jailed in a terror funding case. Initially, Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh deferred the ruling slated for Wednesday.

Jailed since 2019 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Rashid has been kept in Tihar jail following his arrest by the National Investigation Agency. Previously, Rashid was temporarily released to campaign in the J&K assembly elections after being granted interim bail, which was extended due to his father's health.

The NIA has opposed his latest plea for bail or custody parole to attend Parliament, emphasizing Rashid's influential status and the potential for witness tampering. Their opposition is grounded in Section 43D(5) of the UAPA, arguing that the accusations against Rashid are compelling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

