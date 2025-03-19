Delhi Court to Decide Bail Plea of J&K MP Rashid in Terror Case

A Delhi court is poised to pass its judgment on March 21 regarding the bail application of Engineer Rashid, a J&K MP jailed in a terror funding case. Initially, Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh deferred the ruling slated for Wednesday.

Jailed since 2019 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Rashid has been kept in Tihar jail following his arrest by the National Investigation Agency. Previously, Rashid was temporarily released to campaign in the J&K assembly elections after being granted interim bail, which was extended due to his father's health.

The NIA has opposed his latest plea for bail or custody parole to attend Parliament, emphasizing Rashid's influential status and the potential for witness tampering. Their opposition is grounded in Section 43D(5) of the UAPA, arguing that the accusations against Rashid are compelling.

(With inputs from agencies.)