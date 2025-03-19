India Strengthens Counter-Terrorism Collaboration as It Assumes ADMM-Plus EWG Chairmanship

Reinforcing its unwavering stance against terrorism, India has reiterated its zero-tolerance policy towards terrorist activities, advocating for a multi-pronged approach encompassing robust domestic mechanisms, enhanced intelligence-sharing, and reinforced regional cooperation. The Defence Secretary of India, Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh, highlighted these commitments while delivering the keynote address at the 14th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM)-Plus Experts’ Working Group (EWG) on Counter-Terrorism in New Delhi.

A Unified Front Against Evolving Terrorist Threats

Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh underscored the evolving nature of terrorism, with threats transcending borders and becoming more sophisticated through the use of cyber tools, unmanned systems, and emerging technologies. He emphasized that terrorist groups have increasingly adopted artificial intelligence-driven propaganda, encrypted communications, and drone technologies, necessitating a cohesive, proactive, and action-oriented response at both national and international levels.

Highlighting the geopolitical and economic significance of the Indo-Pacific region, the Defence Secretary pointed out that the area remains particularly vulnerable to transnational terrorism and violent extremism. Given these challenges, he stressed the urgent need for a comprehensive, adaptive, and deeply collaborative counter-terrorism strategy among ASEAN nations and their dialogue partners.

India and Malaysia Assume Chairmanship for 2025-2027 Cycle

A significant milestone in the meeting was the formal transition of the ADMM-Plus EWG on Counter-Terrorism chairmanship from Russia and Myanmar to India and Malaysia for a three-year term. This marks India’s first time co-chairing this crucial initiative alongside Malaysia.

The Defence Secretary voiced the commitment of the new co-chairs towards ensuring that the upcoming cycle yields tangible and meaningful outcomes in counter-terrorism preparedness. “By leveraging our collective expertise, enhancing capacity-building initiatives, and fostering deeper trust and cooperation, we can significantly bolster regional security and strengthen our joint counter-terrorism framework,” he stated.

Strategic Objectives for the 2025-2027 Cycle

Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh laid out key priorities that will shape the present cycle of the ADMM-Plus EWG on Counter-Terrorism. These include:

Enhancing Regional Cooperation: Strengthening interoperability among armed forces through structured joint initiatives to counter the misuse of advanced technology by terrorist groups.

Strengthening interoperability among armed forces through structured joint initiatives to counter the misuse of advanced technology by terrorist groups. Countering Emerging Threats: Addressing the proliferation of AI-driven extremist propaganda, encrypted communications used for radicalization, and drone technologies leveraged for terrorism.

Addressing the proliferation of AI-driven extremist propaganda, encrypted communications used for radicalization, and drone technologies leveraged for terrorism. Cyber Resilience: Strengthening cyber capabilities to prevent online radicalization and recruitment efforts by extremist networks.

Strengthening cyber capabilities to prevent online radicalization and recruitment efforts by extremist networks. Capacity Building through Practical Exercises: 2026: Malaysia will conduct a Table-Top Exercise (TTX) focused on high-level strategic decision-making simulations to improve counter-terrorism planning. 2027: India will host a Field Training Exercise (FTX) aimed at simulating real-world counter-terrorism scenarios to enhance operational coordination and rapid response mechanisms.

Legal and Financial Countermeasures: Developing robust financial and legal frameworks to disrupt terrorist financing networks and enhance inter-governmental collaboration.

Whole-of-Government and Whole-of-Society Approach

The Defence Secretary emphasized the importance of a comprehensive approach in countering radicalization and violent extremism, extending beyond military cooperation to involve governmental agencies, civil society, and private sector stakeholders. He called for sustained efforts to fortify institutional frameworks that support intelligence-sharing, community resilience, and the prevention of terror funding.

Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh also acknowledged the importance of inclusivity and sustainability in ASEAN’s strategic framework, commending Malaysia for assuming ASEAN’s chairmanship in 2025. He extended India’s full support to Malaysia’s leadership and praised its efforts in effectively steering ASEAN amidst complex geopolitical challenges.

Strengthening India-ASEAN Relations

India’s deepening engagement with ASEAN was reiterated during the meeting, with Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh affirming that ASEAN remains a crucial pillar of India’s Act East Policy. He stressed India’s unwavering support for a stable, unified, and resilient ASEAN, recognizing its role as an institutional anchor in the Indo-Pacific region.

“The presence of representatives from all ASEAN member states, plus nations, the ASEAN Secretariat, and Timor-Leste reaffirms our shared commitment in combating terrorism in all its manifestations,” he stated, welcoming the participation of the delegations.

Global and Regional Participation

The meeting saw the attendance of high-level delegations from all ten ASEAN member states—Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Vietnam, Singapore, and Thailand—as well as eight dialogue partners—Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Japan, China, the United States, and Russia. Additionally, Timor-Leste and the ASEAN Secretariat participated in the deliberations, showcasing a broad-based commitment to counter-terrorism initiatives.

With India taking on a leadership role in the ADMM-Plus EWG on Counter-Terrorism, the next three years will witness focused efforts on strengthening defence collaboration, reinforcing cybersecurity, and countering extremist threats with an integrated and multi-faceted approach. This marks a pivotal moment in regional security cooperation, highlighting India’s proactive role in shaping the future of counter-terrorism efforts in the Indo-Pacific.