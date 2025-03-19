Left Menu

Minority Affairs Ministry Struggles with Budget Utilization Amid Scheme Overhaul

A parliamentary panel reveals that the Ministry of Minority Affairs has struggled to utilize its allocated budget due to discontinued schemes and pending approvals. Efforts are ongoing to streamline the system for better fund allocation and integration with welfare programs from other ministries to benefit minority communities.

A parliamentary panel has highlighted significant underspending by the Minority Affairs Ministry over the past years, stemming from the discontinuation of various schemes and pending approvals required for others.

The Ministry's expenditure fell short of the allocated budget in several fiscal years, partly due to schemes like 'Free Coaching and Allied Scheme' and 'Nai Udaan' being stopped, while new initiatives like PM-VIKAS were not implemented as planned.

The Committee emphasizes the urgency for the Ministry to expedite pending approvals and align with schemes from other ministries to enhance the socio-economic status of minority communities, urging efficient utilization of the allocated Rs 3,350.00 crore budget for 2025-26.

